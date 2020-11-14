Sylvester Stallone joins James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

Photo : Rachel Luna/WireImage ( Getty Images )

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad somehow got a little more expendable than it already very much was today, when the Guardians Of The Galaxy director announced—and the actor’s representation confirmed—that Sylvester Stallone has signed on for a part in the massively cast sequel to Da vid Ayers’ semi- shrug of a 2016 antihero flick.

Gunn announced the news on Instagram, showing himself with Stallone, who he previously worked with for a small role in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. There’s no word yet on which presumably minor D.C. bad guy Stallone will be taking on for the new movie, especially since the obvious choice—Arm- Fall-Off Boy—is reportedly already taken by Nathan Fillion. (We also didn’t get any confirmation about whether Stallone will get to yell at Michael Rooker again about “THE CODE, ” or his inability to hear “the horns of freedom” when he dies.)

This isn’t Gunn’s only big casting development this weekend—although, in terms of both muscle mass and star power, it’s definitely the biggest. HBO Max also reported that its TV series spinoff based on John Cena’s Suicide Squad Pe acemaker character has had its casting expanded, with Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Chris Conrad, and the T-1000 himself, Robert Patrick, all joining the streaming series.

[via Variety]