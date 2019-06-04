Photo: Syfy, Katie Yu (Syfy)

According to Variety, Syfy’s lineup of original shows just got a little smaller, with the network canceling both Happy! and Deadly Class—both of which happen to be comic book adaptations, so that’s mildly interesting. Happy! was based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel about a grim and gritty hitman who hallucinates a cutesy talking unicorn pal, with Christopher Meloni and Patton Oswalt starring in the TV version. Happy! is now ending after two seasons, though Universal Cable Production is reportedly planning to shop it around to other networks (Variety points out that Netflix has the first season, so that would be a good place to start).

As for Deadly Class, it was based on a Rick Remender comic, and it included Joe and Anthony Russo—the Russo brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Community fame!—among its producers. It starred Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Lana Condor, centering on the students of a prestigious school of teenage assassins. Deadly Class just ended its first season March, but it will also be shopped around to different outlets, so this isn’t necessarily the end of the line for all those promising young killers.

