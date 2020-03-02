Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Susan Wokoma takes on the patriarchy in this Year Of The Rabbit exclusive

Screenshot: Year Of The Rabbit

IFC’s Year Of The Rabbit boasts a fantastic performance by Matt Berry, who stars as Eli Rabbit, an investigative genius/boozehound in Victorian London. But as Mabel, the adopted daughter of the chief inspector (Alun Armstrong), Crazyhead alum Susan Wokoma more than keeps up with the What We Do In The Shadows actor. Wokoma shows off her own crack comic timing and Mabel’s mettle in increasingly frustrating (and ridiculous) situations.

Take this exclusive clip from the upcoming “Gangs” episode, which sees the chief inspector recruiting for a couple of undercover posts. After listening to her father and the other men around her blather on about infiltrating the seemingly notorious Flower Girl gang, Mabel decides she won’t be sidelined any longer.

Mabel’s optimistic statement about the vanishing patriarchy may not actually bear out, but she’s not going to let bad ideas go unchallenged around her. And she’s essentially already out in the field, alongside Rabbit and his partner Wilbur Strauss (Freddie Fox), so it looks like it’s just a matter of time until her dad comes around. The “Gangs” episode of Year Of The Rabbit airs March 4 at 10:30 p.m. ET on IFC.

Danette Chavez

TV Editor

