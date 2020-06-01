Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Surviving R. Kelly EP dream hampton to direct Black Wall Street miniseries

Shannon Miller
Photo: Rich Polk

According to a report from Deadline, Surviving R. Kelly executive producer dream hampton is attached to direct a new miniseries tentatively titled Black Wall Street. A Cineflix production about one of the most devastating acts of racial violence, Black Wall Street will chronicle Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s search for the mass graves of 300 Black Americans who were slaughtered by white mobs in 1921. Hampton will also serve as EP for this project.

“Black people from Tulsa have refused to let the Greenwood District Massacre be erased from history. I’m so inspired by their persistence to lift up the stories of what North Tulsa was before the massacre,” hampton said of the new series, which currently does not have an attached streamer or network. The news of hampton’s involvement in this series is rather timely as global protests against police brutality and the murder of George Floyd continue. It also arrives on the centenary of the massacre itself. 

