There are few things as exciting as the surprise release—except for maybe free pizza or open bars or finding out you have extra money. Okay, so there are things more exciting than surprise releases, but a surprise release from The Lonely Island ranks pretty high on my list of “things I didn’t know I wanted until it was abruptly announced on Twitter, thank you, praise the baby Netflix Jesus”:



Yes, tonight at midnight, The Lonely Island (aka Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer) are dropping something very special on Netflix—giving me (and presumably the rest of you) a reason to stay up well past my grandma bedtime of 9 p.m. (BYOW: Bring Your Own Werther’s Originals). What is it? “Visual poem,” reads the teaser, before offering literally no other information. Presumably it will be hilarious. And also probably weird. And it may involve rhymes of some sort—raps, even. Will there be celebrity cameos? If The Lonely Island’s history has taught us anything, the answer is yes.

And... that’s it. That’s all we know. The Lonely Island. Netflix. Midnight tonight—or whenever you find time to get around to it this weekend, as will be the case for those among you who have “responsibilities” and “real jobs.”