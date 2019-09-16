Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Being a Beyoncé fan means remaining on your toes at all times. At any given moment an album, couture legwarmer line, or, in this case, a major network special could drop with very little notice. On Sunday, ABC alerted the masses that they had approximately 24 hours to prepare their hearts and minds for Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift, which airs tonight at 10 P.M. EST. The network even got into the spirit on Twitter by changing their moniker to “ABeyC,” confirming that it, too, doesn’t mind having its life rearranged by Queen Bey at any whim.

According to ABC, the hour-long special will be an “intimate behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album, The Lion King: The Gift,” and “features candid footage and interviews detailing the hard work and passion that went into her love letter to Africa.” The Gift is Beyoncé’s third album in 2019 to enter Billboard’s Top Ten, joining Homecoming: The Live Album an a revisit from 2016's Lemonade.