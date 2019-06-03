Screenshot: A Soda Documentary: Surge (YouTube)

Last month, we reported on New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s professed love of ska music and how it set him apart from a crowded field of 2020 Democratic hopefuls with less-embarrassing musical taste. Now, however, an unlikely ally has emerged to help de Blasio in his valiant cause. Popular 1990s soda brand, Surge, has ejected itself from the internet’s nostalgia bin to declare, once and for all, that “ska will never die.”



This tweet appears to be part of the recently revitalized brand’s new social media strategy that relies on the simple formula of reminding people about things that were popular in the ‘90s and hoping they subconsciously associate those things with a love of Surge. Other recent targets of the Surge social media team include Devon Sawa, The Sandlot star Patrick Renna, and Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill.

For some reason, however, ska seems to be the topic they return to most. They pulled a “hilarious” prank on this past April Fool’s Day where they pretended for one brief moment that they didn’t like ska, only to later assure their fans that they were, in fact, just goofing.

For the life of us, we can’t figure out what a highly caffeinated citrus soda has to do with tight horn arrangements, rude boys, and skanking, but, much like Faygo and the Juggalos, Surge seems to have gone all in on this very niche market. We look forward to seeing their pop-up event at de Blasio’s next campaign stop.

