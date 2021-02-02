Photo : Xinhua News Agency ( Getty Images )

Lego, creator of toy building blocks ideal for making intricate art or getting lodged in kids’ noses, have decided to diversify their portfolio by branching out into the ASMR game. Billed as “a soothing soundscape created with thousands of Lego bricks,” the company’s “White Noise” playlist consists of audio where people basically just play around with little plastic blocks for a long time.

In “Built For Two,” we hear someone putting together an unknown construction, sifting through blocks, snapping them together, and occasionally flipping through the pages of an instruction booklet. It goes on like this for 30 minutes. In “The Waterfall,” Lego attempts to inspire full-body shivers by pouring out a seemingly infinite tub of blocks to create the sense of standing next to rushing water that will, unlike real water, hurt like hell to accidentally step on.



According to a press release for its ASMR project, “the playlist is designed to help listeners find a moment of zen in their day, making it the perfect audio accompaniment for falling asleep, unwinding, or relaxing through Lego building.” Sure!

Short of Lego putting out kits where people can construct adult-sized wombs to climb back into, this playlist is probably the best way for the company to try to help people regress back into childhood in order to feel a sense of contentment.



