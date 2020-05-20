Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Although they never had any scenes together, it’s pretty easy to call Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa as the guys who might have profited the most from their time on Game Of Thrones. Momoa built a whole film career off his physically commanding performance as Khal Drogo in the show’s first season, while Dinklage, for whatever you think about some of Tyrion’s decisions in the show’s latter seasons, always even the roughest of monologues or witty rejoinders a decent chunk of his considerable all.

So it’s completely okay by us if the two want to team up, with Deadline reporting that the duo are lining up to star in Good Bad & Undead. The film, directed by Palm Springs’ Max Barbakow, would star Dinklage as the last scion of the famous Van Helsing vampire slaying clan, who forms a leery partnership with Momoa, a vampire who’s pledged to never kill again. The two then travel the countryside, setting up a scam where Momoa attacks a village and then Dinklage slays him and hey, waitasecond : This is the plot of DragonHeart!

No, shut up, we’re not talking about Game Of Thrones right now. T his is the exact plot of the 1996 fantasy movie DragonHeart, with Dinklage standing in for heroic knight-turned-con-ar ti st Dennis Quaid, and Momoa as his accomplice/Sean Connery stand-in. These fuckers ripped off DragonHeart! How dare they?! And hey: N ow that we think about it: I t’s also the plot of Terry Gilliam’s The Brothers Grimm! They’re ripping off The Brothers fucking Grimm!

Anyway, the plot inevitably goes wrong, the duo have to fight off a bunch of decidedly non-pacifist vampires, and we eventually calm dawn and realize that this means Terry Gilliam ripped off DragonHeart, too. Is nothing fucking sacred in this world?