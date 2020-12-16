Sure, let's add a Night Court sequel to the mix

Screenshot : YouTube

“You know what this year is missing?” is not a question applicable to 2020. This year is missing nothing (aside from a government that gives a shit, but that’s a whole other situation) because we’ve dealt with it all: a pandemic, the fourth year in an excruciatingly long four years of baffling presidential idiocy and senseless cruelty, the aggressive normalization of Crocs, the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, puzzles, the ascension of actual Handmaid Amy Coney Barrett, devastating wildfires, murder hornets. We’ve had enough. We’re all full up. This inn is booked.



But someone at NBC has taken it upon themselves to ask the one question that shan’t be asked in 2020, and they had the absolute gall to ponder , “You know what this year is missing?” to which literally no one replied because no one would dare tempt the hand of God to come down and add another Jenga piece to this precarious pile of wobbly shit. Turns out, the answer to that question is a Night Court sequel—and not just a Night Court sequel, but one starring Melissa Rauch as the daughter of Harry Stone (played by the late Harry Anderson) and original cast member John Larr oquette, reprising his role as a wildly inappropriate, sex-obsessed narcissist and lawyer (a character that will surely thrive in 2020). Deadline reports that Rauch will executive produce the new Night Court alongside writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), with the sequel centering on “ unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.”

Sure. Why not.