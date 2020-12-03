Superstore to close up shop after season 6

Photo : Trae Patton/NBC

Attention all shoppers: Superstore will be closing its doors for good after the current sixth season, per a report from Variety. While the news of the show’s end may be rather sobering for longtime fans, it’s also a fairly expected development: Not only has the workplace sitcom had to contend with an interrupted production schedule thanks to COVID, it has also struggled to garner decent ratings since its return. Also, there was a tiny matter of a certain series star—America Ferrera—exiting the show after the season’s second episode, which can kill a story ’s well-crafted pacing.

Still, six seasons and 113 episodes is nothing to sneeze at, and the chaotic spirit of Cloud 9 will always live on in the hearts of its faithful consumers… and those who watch Good Girls and certain episodes of The Good Place. In any case, they legacy that the NBC comedy staple is leaving behind is tangible and undeniable. “We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green in a shared statement . “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

With Superstore ending, that leaves only 11 remaining episodes of the series left to air. The show is currently on holiday hiatus and will return to finish its final run on Thursday, January 14.