TV writer Nadria Tucker—whose previous credits include Underground and a story editor position on Syfy’s Krypton—made a statement today announcing that she’s been let go from a very different Superman-based series, tweeting that she’s been dropped from the writer’s room of The CW’s upcoming Superman & Lois. This kind of staffing change on a yet-to-be-released show wouldn’t be terribly newsworthy, except that Tucker also stated that she’d been a vocal critic of some aspects of the show (which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, extending their Arrowverse runs as the title characters), stating that she’d spent the last several months “ flagging #metoo jokes in dialogue,” “defending the Bechdel test,” “ FIGHTING to ensure the only Black faces on screen aren’t villains,” and pushing for more female-forward storylines—all of which, she says, was ignored, with an implication that raising these issues led to her contract being dropped.

Superman & Lois is currently scheduled for a February 2021 debut, arriving as part of the network’s efforts to get things back to some semblance of normalcy after COVID blew almost its entire fall TV schedule out of the water. The series was developed by CW superhero maestro Greg Berlanti, working alongside The Flash’s Todd Helbing, who’ll serve as executive producer and showrunner on the show. The series sees Hoechlin and Tulloch, who debuted their versions of Clark Kent and Lois Lane on Supergirl, dealing simultaneously with the problems of raising kids, working in the high-stakes of superheroic journalism, and fighting bad guys.