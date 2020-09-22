Melissa Benoist in Supergirl Photo : Dean Buscher, The CW

It looks like The CW’s Arrowverse is really entering a new MCU-style “phase” pretty soon. Arrow, the show that started it all, ended after eight seasons back at the beginning of this year, and now TVLine says Supergirl will also be coming to an end once it finishes up its upcoming sixth season. Production is supposed to start back up on season six later this month, after the coronavirus put a halt on everything over the summer, and TVLine says the show’s creative team is “already developing storylines” for Melissa Benoist’s final adventures as Kara Danvers.

The timing of this seems mildly noteworthy, given Supergirl’s transition toward being the most overtly political series of the Arrowverse and the fact that we’re staring down the proverbial barrel of another contentious presidential election. Maybe the writers are concerned they’ll start repeating themselves if Supergirl has to fight another Trumpy stand-in for a real-life villain? On the other hand, TVLine also points out that the ratings have been slipping, especially if you unfairly compare it to its successful first season on CBS before moving to The CW, so maybe it’s just time for Supergirl to head off to that great Fortress Of Solitude in the sky.

On Instagram, Benoist highlighted the “incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world” and added that Supergirl, the character, has had an impact on her as well: “She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united.”