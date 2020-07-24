Screenshot : HBO

There’s monsters galore in the new trailer for Lovecraft Country, from sweaty, leering cops to slimy, tentacled beasts. And, in this vision of Matt Ruff’s 1950s milieu, they’re equally as dangerous. That much is clear in this new clip, which highlights the HBO adaptation’s emphasis on family, race, and cosmic horror.

Underground’s Misha Green and Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele are behind the 10-episode series, which follows a sci-fi-loving Black man (Jonathan Majors) as he travels from the South Side of Chicago to rural Massachusetts in search of his missing father, Montrose (Michael K. Williams). Joining him on this journey is his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), and a friend, Letitia (Jurnee Smollett), who have plenty of their own ghosts with which to contend.

The below trailer teases a myriad of horrors, the real merging with the fantastical. Give it a look.

Jamie Chung, Abbey Lee, Tony Goldwyn, Aunjanue Ellis, and Wunmi Mosaku round out the cast, while White Boy Rick’s Yann Demange and Daniel Sackheim (Game Of Thrones, True Detective) direct the first batch of episodes.

Lovecraft Country comes to HBO on August 16.