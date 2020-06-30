Photo : Mat Hayward ( Getty Images )

Sufjan Stevens spread his angel wings and reentered our atmosphere earlier this year with Aporia, a mostly instrumental N ew A ge album he recorded with his step-father, Lowell Brams. Now, the shape-shifting artist has swooped down to Earth once again to announce a new solo LP, The Ascension, which he’ll release via Asthmatic Kitty Records on September 25.



The Ascension is Stevens’ first proper solo album since 2015's Carrie & Lowell— one of our favorite records of the decade—and it will feature 15 new songs, including “America,” a 12-minute track that will debut this Friday as the LP’s lead single.

Stevens himself designed the cover art, which you can check out below, and the album will come with a 16-page booklet of his drawings. Little has been revealed about the album itself, though its pre-order page on Rough Trade describes The Ascension as “ musically expansive and sweeping in thematic scope,” which, yep, definitely s ounds like a Sufjan Stevens record .

Stay tuned to our A-Sides feature on Friday for our thoughts on “America.” Below, s ee the album’s artwork, as well as the track list with runtimes.

1. “ Make Me An Of fer I Cannot Refuse” (5:19)

2. “ Run Away With Me” (4:07)

3. “ Video Game” (4:16)

4. “ Lamentations” (3:42)

5. “ Tell Me You Love Me” (4:22)

6. “ Die Happy” (5:47)

7. “ Ativan” (6:32)

8. “ Ursa Major” (3:43)

9. “ Landslide” (5:04)

10. “ Gilgamesh” (3:50)

11. “ Death Star” (4:04)

12. “ Goodbye To All That” (3:48)

13. “ Sugar” (7:37)

14. “ The Ascension” (5:56)

15. “ America” (12:30)

Illustration : Sufjan Stevens