His House Photo : Netflix

The feature debut of filmmaker Remi Weekes, His House impressed Sundance audiences and critics with its unnerving tale of Sudanese refugees who move into a haunted house while seeking asylum in the U.K. Today, Netflix, who swiftly scooped up the film earlier this year, dropped the first trailer for the spooky and timely tale.

Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku star as the central couple, while Doctor Who’s Matt Smith co-stars as a housing officer who may or may not have something to do with whatever’s lurking in their walls . “This is what they want,” says Mosaku’s Rial. “They want to see us crazy.” In the below clip, t he truth about what, exactly, is terrorizing them remains tantalizingly vague.

Watch it below:

His House moves into Netflix on October 30.