Great Job Internet

Succession's Nicholas Braun is down to hit you with his car, "like, in a sexy way"

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Nicholas Braun in Succession
Nicholas Braun in Succession
Screenshot: HBO

One of the weirdest parts of fame in 2020, we imagine, is that fans are no longer content to simply tell you they love your work. Rather, to properly convey one’s fandom, one must either tell celebrities they are your parents or that you want them to murder you. Succession’s Nicholas Braun, fresh off an Emmy nomination and a fresh foray into music, has been experiencing a bit of the latter lately, so much so that he’s taken to Instagram to address it.

“There’s been a bunch of people saying they want me to hit them with my car... like, in a sexy way,” he says in a video posted to his account, adding that some fans would also like him to “stomp on their neck with my crocs.”

But, in quite a twist, the actor is not only listening, but interested. “I just wanted to say ‘I’m down.’ Like, let’s figure it out, ‘cause I wanna help,” he says. “For me, the only thing is I don’t want the car to get damaged that much.” And why should he? He’s worked hard for it, and it takes more than soap and water to wash away blood. So, maybe, you can just, like, lightly bounce off the hood?

Here’s his thoughts in full:

Succession will begin filming its third season sometime this fall or winter, per Jeremy Strong. That won’t leave much time for Braun to hit you with his car, so get your requests in now. 

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

