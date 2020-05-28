Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Succession's Mark Mylod to direct Adam Mckay's food thriller The Menu

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:Film
FilmThe MenuAdam McKayMark MylodAlexander Payne
3
Save
Illustration for article titled iSuccession/is Mark Mylod to direct Adam Mckays food thriller iThe Menu/i
Photo: Charley Gallay (Getty Images for WGAw)

There’s a behind-the-scenes shake-up on a new project produced by Adam McKay, the guy who used to make funny movies that were sometimes serious and now gets awards for making serious movies that are sometimes funny. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Succession director Mark Mylod has stepped in to replace Alexander Payne on The Menu, a horror-comedy/psychological thriller that we heard a bit about last year. At the time, with Payne still directing, Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes were attached to star, but it doesn’t sound like either of them are on board anymore (it’s been a hell of a decade since 2019, we can’t blame anyone for letting plans fall through).

Advertisement

The Menu is about a couple who gets a chance to dine at an “exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu,” but the THR story doesn’t say what makes this a spooky story. Last year we guessed that it’s because the lavish tasting menu involves eating people, which still seems like the obvious bet, but we’re older and wiser now so we’re going to make a new guess. Instead of people, let’s say it involves cute baby animals. Actually, that’s a real thing people eat, so maybe… uh… people? C’mon, they’re eating people. Put “they’re eating people” on the poster just so nobody feels like they got bamboozled.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The best movies on Disney+

A French master found droll comedy in one of the earliest King Arthur stories

From Justin to terrible: 21 unfortunate cinematic pop-star vehicles

On-set altercations and a moral crisis: How Criminal Minds lost its three leading men