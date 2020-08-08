Succession might start filming its third season before the end of 2020

Photo : HBO/Graeme Hunter

It’s been nearly a year since we last checked in on the fortunes of the Roy family , a 10-month period that’s seen any number of media empires, fictional or otherwise, fall under the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown . Among the affected: HBO’s Succession, which was originally supposed to start filming again back in April, but which has now been subjected to the same quarantine delays as most of the rest of the TV industry.

But possibly not for much longer: Variety reports that series creator Jesse Armstrong has expressed his hope that we might finally get to see the aftermath of Kendall’s Big Day sometime soon, with an eye toward beginning filming on the show’s third season before the end of 2020. Armstrong said that they’re “ trying to think about starting shooting in New York before Christmas,” and, yeah, the number of Cousin Greg-esque caveats in that sentence don’t exactly fill us with confidence, either.

Still, a plan’s a plan, even as Armstrong acknowledges that the whole situation is “tough” in terms of figuring out a way to safely film the show’s ongoing institutional and emotional dysfunctions. The series is currently riding a critical high that everyone involved would presumably like to maintain ; it’s been nominated for 18 Emmys at this year’s awards, including for Outstanding Drama Series and a whole slew of acting, writing, and directing awards.