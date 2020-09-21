Stranger Things to resume filming this month

Photo : Netflix

The process of resuming film and TV productions during the pandemic has been a slow and tentative one. Despite increased safety measures and the creation of “bubbles” on set, some productions have still been hit by cases of COVID-19—like Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which was forced to once again shut down production just days after resuming in London, when a crew member (reportedly Robert Pattinson) tested positive for the virus. The team behind Stranger Things seems prepared to weather the risk, however, as Dread Central reports that Netflix is planning to resume production on season four of the series later this month in Georgia, with a tentative start date of September 28. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll reached 200,000 in the U.S. over the weekend.



The fourth season of Stranger Things will pick up where the third left off, as Joyce, Will, and Eleven have moved away from Hawkins following a particularly tumultuous summer that ended with Hopper seemingly sacrificing himself to shut down a portal to the Upside Down. But, as suggested by a post-credits scene and confirmed by David Harbour, Hopper is alive and being held captive by Russians. And, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise, co-creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer recently said the fourth season will not be the show’s last.