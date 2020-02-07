Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo is a wannabe stunt biker in Green Day's new video

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: YouTube

Gaten Matarazzo, perhaps the most squishable of Stranger Things’ many moppets, stars in a charming new video for Green Day’s “Meet Me On The Roof.” the latest single from Green Day’s brand spankin’ new Father of All Motherfuckers.

A heartsick teen, Matarazzo’s protagonist woos the object of his affection by recruiting Green Day—maybe Mike Dirnt’s his uncle or something?—to play a gig on the roof of his school, where he’ll also show off his stunt-biking skills. Pulling double duty is Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, who plays both himself and a fabled stuntman, “Mad” Willie Jackson, who saves the day when Gaten’s motorbike gets mind-flayed (or something).

Watch it below.

Matarazzo, who also fronts a band of his own, will presumably return to Hawkins, Indiana later this year for Stranger Thingsfourth season. Plot details are scarce at the moment, but we’ve got a good idea of what you can expect.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

