Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard banishes his band, Calpurnia, to the Upside Down

Calpurnia, a band of teenage rockers led by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, have split. The four-piece burned bright, perhaps too bright, during their two-year stint, having dropped an EP, Scout, alongside gigs at New York City’s Rough Trade, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and in Weezer music videos. That’s especially impressive when you consider Wolfhard’s packed schedule, which included projects like The Goldfinch and It: Chapter 2 in addition to Stranger Things. Their final release was the single “Cell,” which dropped back in March.

In a message posted to Instagram, the band—also comprised of guitarist Ayla Tesler-Mabe, bassist Jack Anderson, and drummer Malcolm Craig—promised “new projects, new music, new creative ventures, and new experiences to come.” New videos clowning on dads? We hope so.

Here’s the message in full:

Dear Friends, It’s bittersweet to share this news, but we want to let you know that our time playing together as Calpurnia has come to an end. We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received over the past few years. What seemed to us like an unimaginable reality came to be, and we have been thrilled to share the ride with you. It’s been an honour and a gift to meet, work with, and play for so many wonderful people. We feel lucky and hugely grateful for the many fantastic opportunities that came our way. We’re all going to be starting fresh chapters in our lives: new projects, new music, new creative ventures, and new experiences to come. One last giant thank you to our friends at Royal Mountain Records, our manager Bix, our families, and especially our amazing fans. We’ll never forget you! -Calpurnia

Wolfhard, as one might imagine, has a full plate, one we imagine had at least a hand in the band’s split. He’ll soon appear in horror film The Turning, as well as Stranger Things 4 and Jason Reitman’s upcoming Ghostbusters sequel.

He’s only 16.

