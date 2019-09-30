Stranger Things 3 was an excellent sequel to a series that continues to transcend its relentless barrage of ‘80s cinematic throwbacks (well, for the most part). It’s no big surprise, then, that Netflix would renew the series for a fourth season, what with that having been the plan for ages now and the creators teasing a follow-up both in the recent finale and a recently discovered Easter Egg. Still, Netflix made the renewal official today, and dropped a teaser for the upcoming chapter, which you can catch below.



The most intriguing part? “We’re not in Hawkins anymore,” it promises. Again, not the biggest surprise—Eleven, Will, Johnathan, and Joyce left town at the end of the last season, and a post-credits scene found us in a Russian fortress, where a mysterious “American” is currently behind bars. Is it David Harbour’s Sheriff Hopper, transplanted through space and time via his proximity to that exploding laser? Or is it Matthew Modine’s Dr. Martin Brenner, who’s been more or less absent from the show since the first season but pops up often in the series’ spin-off comics and novelizations. That, of course, doesn’t mean we’re leaving Hawkins forever, as Dustin, Lucas, and Max are still there, as is the dream team that is Steve and Robin.

Advertisement

No premiere date has been announced as of yet, but an overall deal for series creators the Duffer Brothers has. Netflix inked a multi-year film and series deal with the dudes, meaning they won’t be leaving the streamer anytime soon.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives,” the Duffers said in a statement. “From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”



Well, Hawkins and...elsewhere.