Scott Weiland died in 2015, but Stone Temple Pilots are still kicking, having replaced Weiland (and Chester Bennington, who sang with the band from 2013 to 2015) with X Factor alum Jeff Gutt. In February, STP dropped their second studio album with Gutt, Perdida, and, in lieu of a tour, will treat longtime fans to a livestream of Core, their 1992 debut.

On Friday, July 31, the foursome will rip through the LP in its entirety, with Gutt putting his own spin on beloved cuts like “Plush,” “Wicked Garden,” and “Dead & Bloated.” It goes down at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on nugs.tv, with tickets going for $9.99. Get them here, and you’ll also get access to audio from a pair of live shows. One, recorded in 2011, features Weiland on vocals in Hampton Beach, NH. The other features Gutt at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.

“The show at O2 Forum was my first time being in London,” Gutt says of the show in a press release. “In fact, I had never been to Europe, so I was just trying to take in all the history and city vibes. STP hadn’t been there in quite a while, so I remember the crowd being especially electric. There’s something about when the lights go out and everyone knows that the show is about to begin, that really takes us all to a magical place together.”

Again, it’s not until July 31 so you’ve got time, time, to wait for tomorrow to find it, to find it, to find it.

