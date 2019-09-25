Photo: Stone Cold Steve Austin (Getty Images); Kristen Bell (The Good Place/NBC

Holy mother forking shirt balls! If you’re a fan of The Good Place and Stone Cold Steve Austin, you’ll be pleased to know the former pro wrestler gave a shoutout to Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop, who, as fans know, cited the Rattlesnake as one and only crush. USA Network, home to Austin’s current interview show Straight Up Steve Austin, tweeted a video of Austin sending a nice message to Eleanor ahead of The Good Place’s final season premiere this week.



“Hey Eleanor Shellstrop, I heard you have a crush on me. You have great taste, and I must add, you are a legit snack, and that’s the bottom line, because I said so,” he declared in the clip. Of course, Kristen Bell saw it and tweeted Eleanor’s quote from the season 3 episode where she shouted her love for the wrestler: “I’ve only ever been in love with two people in my life. Stone Cold Steve Austin, and a guy in a dark bar, who I mistook for Stone Cold Steve Austin.” Sure, we all know she also loves Chidi, but it’s complicated.

The Good Place also tweeted an appropriate response a shellshocked Shellstrop.

These exchanges prove that The Good Place does exist, even if it’s just between fandoms. Fans might remember that Eleanor has always been a staunch defender of Stone Cold, as she so astutely explained why Austin fans hate The Rock and his fans. So, if Austin says Eleanor is a legit snack, then she is a legit snack, you got it? Never forget that. Well, unless you’re Chidi.