Stoke your spring spirit with the new Secret Garden trailer

The special effects of 2020 greatly outmatch the ones available in 1993 (to say nothing of 1949), so it’s not surprising that the secret garden in the upcoming The Secret Garden looks to be far and away the most impressive one yet in cinematic imaginings of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic novel. As the just-dropped trailer indicates, the magical, multi-colored garden over the wall will again prove irresistible to orphan Mary Lennox (newcomer Dixie Egerickx) and her new friend, invalid Colin Craven (Edan Hayhurst). Even Colin’s inscrutable dad Lord Archibald Craven (played by a dusty Colin Firth) eventually gets on board.

Although the filming was completed a few years ago according to the IMDB, a release date has yet been set. Hopefully the new Secret Garden will arrive in time to inspire you to get your own spring seed plantings in order. Until then, if this bleak gray winter is getting you down, just give this breathtaking trailer full of bountiful greenery another spin.