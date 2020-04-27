Steven Yeun secures first-look deal as a producer with Amazon Studios

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Per Deadline, The Walking Dead alum and film producer Steven Yeun has nabbed a first- look deal with Amazon Studios. As of now, the deal only applies to Yeun’s ability to develop and produce new television exclusively for the studio; however, the option to also appear in certain projects remains on the table. The new deal expands an existing relationship between the actor and the company previously established by his starring role in the upcoming animated series Invincible—another comic adaptation from Robert Kirkman.

“I feel very fortunate and privileged in these times to be given an opportunity to tell more stories,” said Yeun in a statement. “I am humbled to be in such good company with the incredible talent at Amazon, and I am very much looking forward to collaborating with unique voices to tell stories that connect us.”

Though he is primarily known for his role as the still-beloved Glenn Rhee from TWD, Yeun’s professional trajectory has included an enviable range of credits, form Bong Joon Ho’s Netflix original Okja to Boots Riley’s Sorry To Bother You. His next appearance will be in Minari, a 2020 Sundance prize winner that he executive produced about a Korean family that moves to Arkansas to start a farm.