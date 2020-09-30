Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Steven Yeun plants literal and figurative roots in the stunning trailer for A24's Minari

shannonlmiller
Shannon Miller
Filed to:Film
FilmMinaristeven yeunLee Isaac ChungComing Distractions
Save
Steven Yeun in Minari
Steven Yeun in Minari
Screenshot: YouTube (Other)

As we watch our country—democracy and all—steadily crumble at our feet, it’s getting harder and harder to picture what the “American Dream” actually looks like. But as Lee Isaac Chung’s Sundance gem Minari is quick to remind us, America has long stood as a symbol of fresh beginnings and boundless potential for many immigrant families. Steven Yeun stars as a the patriarch of a Korean-American family that moves to a farm in a small rural town.

Advertisement

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis from A24:

A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

Advertisement

Minari—which also stars Yeri Han, Youn Yuh Jung, Will Patton , Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Darryl Cox, and Esther Moon—is inspired by writer and director Chung’s own childhood. The Plan B Entertainment production won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at Sundance, an honor bestowed upon award season favorites like Lee Daniels’ Precious and Damian Chazelle’s Whiplash. There is already early Oscar buzz surrounding the festival breakout, especially in regards to Yeun’s performance and its cinematography. And while A24 hasn’t confirmed a release date as of yet, the distributor does at least halfway assure that it will drop “no later than February 2021,” which would make it eligible for the 2021 Academy Awards.

But while you wait for that date to transpire, you can check out Minari’s breathtaking trailer below.

Shannon Miller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Now that The Rock has endorsed Biden, children are allegedly "burning his movie's"

Ready or not, here’s the South Park pandemic special

Fargo tries to tell a new story with the same old routine

Dick Johnson Is Dead is surprisingly lighthearted for a film about a man facing his own demise