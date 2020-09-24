André Holland Photo : Brook Christopher/FilmMagic

It’s been many years since we heard about Steven Soderbergh’s turn-of-the-century medical drama The Knick, which ended its run on Cinemax way back in 2015 and briefly resurfaced in 2017 when Soderbergh revealed his weird time-jump plans for a third season that never happened, but some people refused to give up hope for more Knick. We’re specifically talking about people like André Holland, who appeared in the show as Dr. Algernon C. Edwards, and Barry Jenkins, who directed Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk.

The Playlist recently spoke with Soderbergh and mentioned a rumor about Jenkins and Holland pitching an idea a few years ago about how to keep The Knick going without Clive Owen’s character (Dr. John “Thack” Thackery, who died in the finale), and Soderbergh not only confirmed that the story was true but also that this continuation of The Knick is still apparently in active development—or at least was. Soderbergh says that original writers Jack Amiel and Michael Begler have already written a pilot episode for a Knick revival, based on a “really great approach” that Holland and Jenkins and come up with, and he says he has read it and that it’s “terrific.” He also says that he would be “very passive” on any new version of The Knick, saying it would be Jenkins’ “baby,” but he would presumably be involved as an executive producer at least. There’s no word on were this might land, if it even lands anywhere, but hey: more Knick for the Knick fans who never gave up hope.