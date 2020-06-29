Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Steve Martin, Molly Ringwald, and more John Hughes alums swing by Josh Gad's Ferris Bueller reunion

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Film
FilmferrisbuellersdayoffFerris BuellerJosh GadReunited ApartJake GyllenhaalJohn Hughes
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Steve Martin, Molly Ringwald, and more John Hughes alums swing by Josh Gads iFerris Bueller/i reunion
Screenshot: YouTube

Few people have been as productive in quarantine as Josh Gad, who, when not contributing to Quibi’s DIY Princess Bride, has boosted a number of charities with his Reunited Apart series, which has virtually reunited the casts of Lord Of The Rings, Splash, Back To The Future, Ghostbusters, and Goonies. For his final episode, Gad not only brought together the team behind John Hughes’ Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, but he assembled a star-studded tribute to the late writer and director that spans his entire oeuvre.

Advertisement

In the video’s final stretch, Molly Ringwald, Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, Michael Keaton, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, and even Curly Sue’s Alisan Porter dial in to deliver some of Hughes’ best lines. Thankfully, what becomes before that is just as entertaining.

Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, and Jennifer Grey join Gad to gab about the film’s creation and legacy, as do Lyman Ward and Cindy Pickett, who played Ferris’ parents, and Ben Stein, he of the droning “Bueller.”

Advertisement

Broderick and Ruck recall their old days doing Neil Simon plays together, and Sera remembers the pair’s rank farts. After a few scene recreations, superfan Jake Gyllenhaal swings by for some trivia and legendary choreographer Kenny Ortega swings in to discuss his work on the parade scene.

G/O Media may get a commission
Capture All Your Road Encounters With a VAVA Mini Dash Cam, Only $25
VAVA Mini Dash Cam

Whether you love Ferris or, like any human being with a soul, identify with his aggrieved sister, it’s an enjoyable watch. Check it out in full below.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Anthony Mackie says he's been "really bothered" by the MCU's lack of representation

Kipo’s Benson is leading the next wave of queer representation in youth animation

Community's "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons" pulled from Netflix due to use of blackface

Blending conspiracy, kung-fu, stop-motion, and Jesus Christ makes for a damn fine cult movie