Steve Martin and Martin Short playing true crime obsessives in new Hulu series

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

After spending the last few years touring a two-man show, Steve Martin And Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, the comedians are teaming up again for a new series. On Friday, Hulu announced that the pair would star in an as-yet-untitled comedy about “three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.” Perhaps it will involve an arrow piercing someone’s skull?

It’s unclear at this point who the third stranger would be, but we’d say there’s probably a 50/50 shot it’s Chevy Chase. Martin co-created the 20th Century Fox production with Grace & Frankie’s John Hoffman, and they’ll executive produce alongside Short and a few This Is Us vets, including that show’s creator, Dan Fogelman.

Long live the Martin-Short bromance.