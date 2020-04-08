Photo : Netflix

With so many projects canceled or indefinitely delayed in the midst of our global pandemic, a spark of warmth accompanies just about anything that actually will arrive to entertain our dry , sun-deprived eyeballs . Well, count Space Force, the new workplace comedy from Steve Ca rell and The Office’s Greg Daniels, as one of them.

Despite having just been announced in January, the Netflix comedy spawned by President Donald Trump’s desire to drop bombs from even higher in the sky is primed and ready for release next month. With this announcement comes a synopsis and a slew of first-look photos.

First, however, here’s a breakdown of the story

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), SPACE FORCE is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher.

As you’ll see in the below photos, Carell is surrounded by a stacked cast that pairs dramatic heavyweights like John Malkovich and The Americans’ Noah Emmerich with established comic actors like Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz , Don Lake, and Silicon Valley’s Jimmy O. Yang.

Steve Carell and Ben Schwartz Photo : Netflix

John Malkovich and Steve Carell Photo : Netflix

Steve Carell and Noah Emmerich Photo : Netflix

Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow Photo : Netflix

Jimmy O. Yang Photo : Netflix

Photo : Don Lake

John Malkovich, Jimmy O. Yang, Steve Carell Photo : Netflix

John Malkovich Photo : Netflix

Tawny Newsome Photo : Netflix

Ben Schwartz Photo : Netflix

Diana Silvers Photo : Netflix

Space Force premieres on Netflix on May 29.

