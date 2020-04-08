Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Steve Carell commands a Space Force in first look at Greg Daniels' new Netflix comedy

Randall Colburn
Filed to:TV
TVSpace ForceNetflixSteve CarellGreg DanielsJohn MalkovichJimmy O. YangLisa KudrowBen Schwartz
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Steve Carell commands a iSpace Force/i in first look at Greg Daniels new Netflix comedy
Photo: Netflix

With so many projects canceled or indefinitely delayed in the midst of our global pandemic, a spark of warmth accompanies just about anything that actually will arrive to entertain our dry, sun-deprived eyeballs. Well, count Space Force, the new workplace comedy from Steve Carell and The Office’s Greg Daniels, as one of them.

Advertisement

Despite having just been announced in January, the Netflix comedy spawned by President Donald Trump’s desire to drop bombs from even higher in the sky is primed and ready for release next month. With this announcement comes a synopsis and a slew of first-look photos.

First, however, here’s a breakdown of the story

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), SPACE FORCE is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher.

As you’ll see in the below photos, Carell is surrounded by a stacked cast that pairs dramatic heavyweights like John Malkovich and The Americans’ Noah Emmerich with established comic actors like Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, Don Lake, and Silicon Valley’s Jimmy O. Yang.

Steve Carell and Ben Schwartz
Steve Carell and Ben Schwartz
Photo: Netflix
Advertisement
John Malkovich and Steve Carell
John Malkovich and Steve Carell
Photo: Netflix
Steve Carell and Noah Emmerich
Steve Carell and Noah Emmerich
Photo: Netflix
Advertisement
Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow
Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow
Photo: Netflix
Jimmy O. Yang
Jimmy O. Yang
Photo: Netflix
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Steve Carell commands a iSpace Force/i in first look at Greg Daniels new Netflix comedy
Photo: Don Lake
John Malkovich, Jimmy O. Yang, Steve Carell
John Malkovich, Jimmy O. Yang, Steve Carell
Photo: Netflix
Advertisement
John Malkovich
John Malkovich
Photo: Netflix
Tawny Newsome
Tawny Newsome
Photo: Netflix
Advertisement
Ben Schwartz
Ben Schwartz
Photo: Netflix
Diana Silvers
Diana Silvers
Photo: Netflix
Advertisement

Space Force premieres on Netflix on May 29.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

They’ve got 2 studios now, but Last Podcast On The Left are still basement-dwellers at heart

The 50 greatest special effects movies of all time

CBS to start airing movies on Sunday nights like it's the '90s again

Quibi, reviewed: We judge Chrissys Court, the new Punkd, and more