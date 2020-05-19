Photo : Netflix

Just a few days after Donald Trump grinned like a doofus behind the new Space Force flag, Netflix is here with the latest look at its upcoming series inspired in no small part by our president’s juvenile fantasy. The Office’s Greg Daniels and that show’s breakout star, Steve Carell, created Netflix’s Space Force, which is notable not only for its timeliness, but also its impressively sprawling cast of comedic luminaries.

Advertisement

Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, Don Lake, Jimmy O. Yang, Chris Gethard, and Jane Lynch are all on hand, as are dramatic titans like John Malkovich and Noah Emmerich, all of whom are featured in the below clip. Also notable? Space Force will feature one of the final performances of the late Fred Willard.

“We realized that the story had beautiful visuals and a mythic quality, and it echoed some of America’s best moments,” Daniels previously said about the series. “It had a lot of heroism and yet it also had a strong satirical element. Suddenly everybody has realized that there are riches to be had on the moon, and we’ve got to stake our claim. It feels like there’s now a scramble to colonize space. The contrast between that and the super hopeful early days of NASA, when it was just such an achievement for all of mankind to get a person on the moon, is a good subject for satire.”

Advertisement

Watch the new trailer, which tracks the combustible efforts of Carell’s ragtag squad to launch an entirely new military division, below.



Netflix has also announced a podcast, Inside Joke, that will debut alongside the series. Hosted by Yang, the 10-part series finds guests like Carell, Daniels, Malkovich, Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, and Diana Silvers unpacking Space Force’s sloppy journey to the stars. New episodes drop on Mondays and Thursdays beginning on May 29, and you can subscribe to it here.

Here’s a Space Force synopsis:



A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

Advertisement

Space Force begins its reach for the stars on May 29.