On the heels of its buzzy debut at the Telluride Film Festival comes a trailer for A24's Waves, the latest film from wunderkind filmmaker Trey Edward Shults. Shults delivered a debut for the ages with the transcendently unnerving Krisha, and followed it up with the solid It Comes At Night. Like both of those films, Waves is about family, with Sterling K. Brown playing the steely patriarch of a clan in suburban South Florida.

While both of Shults’ previous features served to shred the nerves, Waves looks to electrify them with a sweeping scope, grand emotions, and a heart-swelling score from Oscar-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Joining Brown is an impressive cast that includes Luce breakout Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Euphoria’s Alexa Demie, Lost In Space’s Taylor Russell, and Oscar nominee (and Shia LaBeouf stand-in) Lucas Hedges.

Here’s a synopsis:

Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and featuring an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, Waves traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family—led by a well-intentioned but domineering father—as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. From acclaimed director Trey Edward Shults, Waves is a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times.

Waves will play at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. A premiere date is forthcoming.