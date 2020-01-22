Stephen Malkmus announces "new phase folk" album Traditional Techniques, North American tour dates

Stephen Malkmus, Chris Funk, Matt Sweeney Photo : Samuel Gehrke and Chris Shonting

It’s going to be a big year for Stephen Malkmus. He’s already got a pair of Pavement shows scheduled for Primavera Sound, and now the beloved rocker has announced a new LP, Traditional Techniques. His third solo album without the Jicks by his side, Traditional Techniques is described in a press release as “new phase folk music for new phase folks,” its 10 songs “packed with handmade arrangements [and] modern folklore,” as well as the incorporation of Afghani instruments. It’s posited as the third in a trilogy with 2018's Sparkle Hard and 2019's Groove Denied, defined as such due to their diversity in sound and style.

Hear lead single “Xian Man,” a swaggering, lightly psychedelic slice of guitar-forward folk, below.

The Decemberists’ Chris Funk and Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s Matt Sweeney were key to the album’s creation, and both artists will join Malkmus on the road for a North American tour this spring.

Advertisement

Pre-order Traditional Techniques here and see the tour dates below.

03/31—First Ave—Minneapolis, MN

04/01—Turner Hall—Milwaukee, WI

04/02—Thalia Hall—Chicago, IL

04/03—Headliners—Louisville, KY

04/04—Cannery Ballroom—Nashville, TN

04/05—Terminal West—Atlanta, GA

04/07—Orange Peel—Asheville, NC

04/08—Cat’s Cradle—Carrboro, NC

04/09—The National—Richmond, VA

04/10—Black Cat—Washington, DC

04/11—Union Transfer—Philadelphia, PA

04/13—Webster Hall—New York, NY

04/15—Royale—Boston, MA

04/16—L’Astral—Montreal, QC

04/17—Danforth Music Hall—Toronto, ON

04/18—Beachland Ballroom—Cleveland, OH

04/19—St. Andrew’s Hall—Detroit, MI