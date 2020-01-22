Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Stephen Malkmus announces "new phase folk" album Traditional Techniques, North American tour dates

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
5
Save
Stephen Malkmus, Chris Funk, Matt Sweeney
Photo: Samuel Gehrke and Chris Shonting

It’s going to be a big year for Stephen Malkmus. He’s already got a pair of Pavement shows scheduled for Primavera Sound, and now the beloved rocker has announced a new LP, Traditional Techniques. His third solo album without the Jicks by his side, Traditional Techniques is described in a press release as “new phase folk music for new phase folks,” its 10 songs “packed with handmade arrangements [and] modern folklore,” as well as the incorporation of Afghani instruments. It’s posited as the third in a trilogy with 2018's Sparkle Hard and 2019's Groove Denied, defined as such due to their diversity in sound and style. 

Hear lead single “Xian Man,” a swaggering, lightly psychedelic slice of guitar-forward folk, below.

The Decemberists’ Chris Funk and Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s Matt Sweeney were key to the album’s creation, and both artists will join Malkmus on the road for a North American tour this spring.

Advertisement

Pre-order Traditional Techniques here and see the tour dates below.

03/31—First Ave—Minneapolis, MN
04/01—Turner Hall—Milwaukee, WI
04/02—Thalia Hall—Chicago, IL
04/03—Headliners—Louisville, KY
04/04—Cannery Ballroom—Nashville, TN
04/05—Terminal West—Atlanta, GA
04/07—Orange Peel—Asheville, NC
04/08—Cat’s Cradle—Carrboro, NC
04/09—The National—Richmond, VA
04/10—Black Cat—Washington, DC
04/11—Union Transfer—Philadelphia, PA
04/13—Webster Hall—New York, NY
04/15—Royale—Boston, MA
04/16—L’Astral—Montreal, QC
04/17—Danforth Music Hall—Toronto, ON
04/18—Beachland Ballroom—Cleveland, OH
04/19—St. Andrew’s Hall—Detroit, MI

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from News

Pavement is getting back together for a pair of 2020 festival dates

8 works of pop culture that benefited from knowing nothing about them in advance

Stephen Malkmus and Tim Heidecker talk classic rock, shared hatred of Frank Zappa

About the author

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

TwitterPosts