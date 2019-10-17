Stephen King's The Outsider adaptation gets a trailer, release date from HBO

A little less than 17 months since the book hit shelves, Stephen King’s The Outsider, a twisty, unnerving murder mystery, is primed for release on HBO. Today, the network dropped a trailer for the 10-episode limited series, which counts Jason Bateman as both an actor and director. Acclaimed crime author Richard Price, a veteran of HBO’s The Wire and The Night Of, led the book’s transition to the screen .

Ben Mendelsohn stars as a detective assigned to the murder of an 11-year old boy, while Bateman serves as the prime suspect, despite him having an airtight alibi. There’s a general air of confusion to the trailer, wherein Mendelsohn’s Ralph Anderson tries to piece together how one person can be in two places at the same time. Cynthia Erivo, who’s already drawing raves for her turn as Harriet Tubman in an upcoming biopic, co-stars as private investigator Holly Gibney, who’s appeared in multiple latter-day King books, including his upcoming If It Bleeds. ( Justine Lupe’s c urrently playing her on the Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes.)

Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, and Yul Vázquez round out the cast of the series, which premieres on HBO on January 12.