Issa López’s Tigers Are Not Afraid has won over some high-profile names over the last few years—Stephen King, Neil Gaiman, and Guillermo del Toro are among them—which has seen the Mexican horror-fantasy play no shortage of horror festivals. We caught it at last year’s Overlook Film Festival, where we praised the ways its dark, weighty themes coalesce with López’s vibrant brand of whimsical fantasy. Earlier this month, we reported that Shudder picked up the U.S. distribution rights of the del Toro-produced film. Now, we have a spooky new trailer to obsess over ahead of its theatrical run, which kicks off on August 23.

Here’s a synopsis:

A haunting horror fairytale set against the backdrop of Mexico’s devastating drug wars, Tigers Are Not Afraid follows a group of orphaned children armed with three magical wishes, running from the ghosts that haunt them and the cartel that murdered their parents. Filmmaker Issa López creates a world that recalls the early films of Guillermo del Toro, imbued with her own gritty urban spin on magical realism to conjure a wholly unique experience that audiences will not soon forget