Stephen Colbert gets to stay up late for at least three more years

Operating with the casual confidence of a man who apparently isn’t worried—despite all—about what the world is going to look like in 2023, Stephen Colbert has just signed on for another three years of hosting The Late Show at CBS. Per Variety, Colbert has now extended his contract through August of 2023, or, as it’ll presumably be known by then, “Year 2 of The Reign Of C’kkgrt’thax, Cockroach Lord Of The Blasted W astes.”



To be fair, network late-night remains one of the most stable positions in all of media, as Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon gently battle it out for a very comfortable sort of ratings dominance. (Fallon’s in the lead at the moment, as usual, although big political upheavals can occasionally give Colbert the edge .) There’s been no indication that either Colbert, or CBS, is unhappy with the arrangement; since 2015, the host has settled easily into his niche in the late-night ecosystem, offering up (slightly) more pointedly political commentary on the day’s events. It’s a good gig, and it’s hard to imagine Colbert giving it up—even if it means he’ll have to continue to cover whatever the hell the 2020 election ends up tossing at his feet, both on his own show, and on Our Cartoon President, which he continues to executive produce.