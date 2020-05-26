Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Stephen Colbert, Brian Cox, and Claire Danes would like to read you some James Joyce

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Books
James Joyce’s Ulysses, considered by some to be the greatest novel ever written, is the centerpiece of Bloomsday, an annual celebration of the author’s work that regularly finds stars of the stage and screen reveling in his playful, often impenetrable language. Every year, parties, parades, and performances devoted to the text unfold on June 16, the day in which Ulysses unfolds, though they’re unlikely to stray too far from the page this year.

That said, Symphony Space’s Bloomsday On Broadway, the U.S.’s star-studded contribution to the proceedings, is still set to unfold next month. Readings from all 18 episodes of the epic novel, as well as musical performances, will unfold digitally with the likes of Brian Cox, Dan Stevens, Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, Cynthia Nixon, Kate Mulgrew, and Zach Grenier lending their talents. If you’ve ever wanted to hear Logan Roy ponder “the sea, the snotgreen sea, the scrotumtightening sea,” now’s your chance.

Stephen Colbert is hosting the event, which kicks off at 8 a.m. ET on June 16 and carries on throughout the day on Symphony Space’s YouTube channel.

