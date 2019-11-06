Stephen Colbert, a boomer, welcomes your "OK boomer" retorts

If someone says “OK b oomer” to you, it’s probably because you’re a baby boomer who just said something stupid. The retort of the moment, it’s been adopted by millennials who’ve gotten tired of being blamed for the world’s problems. Not all boomers are perturbed by the jab, however—Stephen Colbert, a boomer himself, seems fine wi th it. O n last night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he addressed the trending meme by saying “the internet continues to innovate ways to make each other feel bad. ” In that spirit, he offers a go-to reply for his age group: “H ey, we’ve permanently destroyed the housing market. ” Check and mate.

Colbert goes on to address radio host Bob Lonsberry’s controversial and now-deleted tweet in which he said, “‘Boomer’ is the n-word of ageism. Being hip and flip does not make bigotry ok, nor is a derisive epithet acceptable because it is new.” Colbert’s counter is the same one that flooded Lonsberry’s replies. You know what it is.