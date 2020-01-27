Step aside, Denzel: Queen Latifah is the new Equalizer

Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images for MTV )

A few years ago, Denzel Washington starred in a pair of Equalizer movies directed by Training Day’s Antoine Fuqua and based on the ‘80s CBS drama of the same name that starred Edward Woodward. They weren’t very good, but we might be able to completely forget about them soon (assuming you hadn’t completely forgotten them already) because CBS has an even better Equalizer project in the works. According to Variety, the network is developing a TV reboot of the show with Queen Latifah set to star as the eponymous vigilante badass—which is rad.

As Variety puts it, this new show will be about an “enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn,” which we hope means it will be more of an ‘80s-style “lonely hero travels around the world helping people” than a modern “hero and a team of cool lawyers or whatever help people from a high-tech NCIS submarine.” Really, we just want to see Queen Latifah kick scumbag ass, so however they do that should be fine (assuming this goes to series, because it is still just a pilot at this point).