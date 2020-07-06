Screenshot : YouTube

There’s something comforting about yet another reminder that, no matter what else happens in the world, the “Steamed Hams” meme will continue. The classic Simpsons scene has mutated into all sorts of forms over the years, turning into everything from a Lego-animated short film and custom-made Mario level to a variety of pop song mash-ups as the rest of the world moved forward.



Presumably, “Steamed Hams” will fall out of favor one day and we’ll all have to reckon with the loss of such a regular presence in our lives. But today is not that day. No, today is the day we watch A-ha’s “Take On Me” music video combined with a beloved cartoon scene whose every frame is now etched deep into our collective consciousness.



Created by YouTube channel bad puns, it follows the format of A-ha’s video, starting off with sketched comic book panels and full color “live action” segments before Principal Skinner gets sucked into a hand-drawn, black and white world. Once inside, he finds himself romanced by the band’s big-haired Norwegians and, like the original video, is menaced by rival motorcycle racers until he’s shoved back into his version of reality to eat with Superintendent Chalmers. Unfortunately for Skinner, A-ha’s Morten Harket doesn’t arrive at his home after this adventure, glitching into existence and promising a bright future for the pair.

As with so many “Steamed Hams” memes, the video’s a simple joke that looks like it took a whole lot of work to pull off. Earlier this year, we might’ve been tempted to ask if all that effort was worth it. Now, witnessing another version of the meme is a very welcome comfort—a reminder that as much as things change, “Steamed Hams” will endure.



