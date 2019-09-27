Staying together for the kids: Sony and Marvel strike a deal to co-produce 3rd Spider-Man film

Image : Sony Pictures Entertainment

It looks like Spidey fans can breathe a little easier today, as Marvel and Sony have struck a deal to co-produce the third Spider-Man film in the Homecoming trilogy, which is reportedly scheduled for a July 16, 2021 release , per Deadline. The new agreement also allows Tom Holland to appear as the web-slinging hero in future Marvel films, both on the Sony side and within Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sometimes these things just work themselves out, especially when billions of dollars are on the line.



Here’s Kevin Feige’s full statement:

I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.

This is a developing story, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated.