Screenshot : Vimeo

Can ghosts get COVID-19 ? Only one way to find out. Oh, what timing: an opportunity has arisen! The owners of the American Horror Story murder house are opening their doors over Halloween weekend to various ghost hunters and seance... conductors... for a livestream event that will take place from October 29 to November 1. $25 gives you access to a 24-hour livestream from the house, which owners Dr. Ernst von Schwarz (definitely not a spooky-sounding doctor name) and Angela Oakenfold have only recently and extremely suspiciously confirmed to be haunted. The house, located in Los Angeles, allegedly has a history of being a convent for Catholic nuns and the couple claim that spooky stuff is a “day-to-day occurrence.”



Advertisement

Those who purchase tickets in the first week will be entered to win a trip to the actual “murder house,” where six people will get to stay in the basement (two per night, maybe because of the pandemic thing but more likely because there’s going to be a lot of action in that house over the weekend), a few others will be invited to join the first seance ever held in this alleged ghost brothel, and a couple more will get to join a pair of ghost hunters as they explore the house and run screaming from dust motes they claim are actually “malevolent spirit orbs.”

There’s also a trailer for the murder house livestream, which you will absolutely watch. Oakenfold’s Acting is a must-see, as is the part when she discusses the apparition supposedly witnessed on more than one occasion... a butler. Of COURSE these wealthy folks would be haunted by a BUTLER. Even their ghosts are privileged as hell.

Advertisement

Would you believe it if we said this whole shebang gets even sillier? Here’s a fun lil perk for the people who get to visit the house : “ Special limited-edition t-shirts will be screen-printed by hand in the basement and hung there to dry during the event.” SpooOOooOOoooky!

Advertisement

This whole situation reeks of a cash grab, but at least Schwarz and Oakenfold are donating a por tion of the ticket sales to the Baby2Baby charity. So that’s nice.