Photo: Starz

In its second season, Tanya Saracho’s Vida has been, to borrow a phrase from the show, “operating on chingona level,” combining social commentary, interfamily conflict, and some of the most scintillating depictions of sex to tell a story at once specific and universal. Mexican-American sisters Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera) face the same romantic and professional hurdles of so many onscreen twenty- and thirtysomethings, which they confront along with grief, family secrets, pushback from a community they’d like to call home, as well as their own classism. The two leads carry the series with help from a great supporting cast, including Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon (who plays the incendiary but still somewhat directionless Marisol), and Carlos Miranda.

No wonder then that Starz, less than a week after the second season debuted on the network, has already announced a third season for the Latinx-led (in front of and behind the camera) series. In a press release announcing the news, Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch remarked it’s “a rarity in television today to have a series earn this level of critical praise for two consecutive seasons and spark cultural conversation in the way that Vida has. We are proud to continue to tell this story with Tanya and the incredible cast and crew she has assembled.”

Catch up on season two via the Starz app, or this Sunday, when Starz airs two new episodes.