Starz announces three more Power spin-offs ahead of the series finale

Sorry, you thought Starz’s epic crime drama Power was actually coming to an end tonight? Well, we already knew there was one spin-off on the way—Power Book II: Ghost co-starring Mary J. Blige—but now the premium cable network has announced three additional Power spin-offs that have similarly grandiose titles. This comes from Variety, which says Power Book II: Ghost will be followed by Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force.

With the series finale for vanilla Power (retroactively titled Power Book I, we assume) airing tonight, we’ll presumably get some teases for where these other shows will go, but Variety has some vague details. Raising Kanan will be a ‘90s-set prequel series based on Power’s Kanan Stark, Influence will follow Larenz Tate’s Rashad Tate “in his pursuit of political power,” and Force is about Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan as he “cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.” Variety says Power’s last two seasons have averaged 10 million viewers per episode (when you take “multiplatform” into account), so it makes perfect sense that Starz would be eager to continue the saga.



You can see a trailer for all of this below.