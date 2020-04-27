Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker heads to Disney+ on May The Fourth

Screenshot : YouTube

It looks like The Mandalorian docuseries isn’t the only gift that Disney+ is giving fans come Star Wars Day: The streaming giant just announced that The Rise Of Skywalker, the finale of the Skywalker saga, is coming to Disney+ May 4. How you personally feel about the rather polarizing ROS will determine whether you actually keep this gift or politely ask for the return receipt. But hey, it’s the thought that counts.

The third installment of the most recent trilogy heads to the platform two months earlier than originally expected and will allow fans to watch the entire saga on one service for the first time. The surprise is part of the platform’s larger May The Fourth celebration, which will also include a week-long “concept art takeover, ” featuring original concept paintings, and the series finale of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Rise Of Skywalker stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, and appearances from Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.