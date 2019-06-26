Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Galaxy’s Edge has only been open to the public for two whole days, and already people are smuggling pieces of the new Star Wars land out of the Disney park and selling them on eBay. And we’re not talking about items for sale in the Galaxy’s Edge shops, but actual items and parts that aren’t meant to be removed from the park. THR found a few such items on sale at exorbitant prices on eBay, including an allegedly “rare” card given out by staff at the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride that’s going for $400 and “a listing for a Oga’s Cantina tiki mug, a laminated menu and assorted coasters, plus a map of the land” for $250. The mug itself is available for purchase inside the cantina, but the rest of the items were stolen—not that a laminated menu, some coasters, and a map are difficult or even costly to replace, which makes their over-priced listing on eBay even more hilarious. (And the notion that some Star Wars fan will actually pay $250 for what amounts to fancy branded trash and a collectible mug is just delicious.)



It’s not terribly surprising that people are selling merch from Galaxy’s Edge on eBay: The Star Wars land has yet to open all of its planned attractions and the lines are already stupid-long (like multiple hours-long), with those wait times unlikely to dissipate anytime in the near future. You could probably conceive a child, bring it into the world, and take it to see two whole Star Wars movies on opening day in theaters and the lines at Galaxy’s Edge would still be ridiculous. All of which is to say, if you’re hoping to get your hands on a Galaxy’s Edge exclusive toy or one of those fancy lightsabers, eBay is probably your best bet for the foreseeable future.

It’s just immensely funny that people are out here selling items that weren’t meant to be sold or taken from the park and people are buying them. Then again, it’s a Star Wars attraction—is anyone actually surprised that Star Wars fans are smuggling junk out of it to make a quick buck? Han Solo would be proud.