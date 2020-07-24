Photo : ViacomCBS

The first virtual Comic-Con seems to be going well enough, but a glitch held up at least one highly anticipated panel during its first big day . CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery panel was one of the first major network events to air on Thursday with a prerecorded table read of the season two finale, “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2, ” and a Q & A. About 15 minutes into the read , the feed was shut down due to a YouTube copyright glitch.

“There was an issue with our content protection that unfortunately blocked the video briefly for users who came into the feed after the panel had started,” said a CBS All Access spokesperson in a statement to Deadline. “It was an issue for a matter of minutes and was quickly resolved. ” In this case, “quickly resolved” equates to the feed being restored after about 20 minutes of down time, which really isn’t too bad for the very first day of a massive, free virtual venture . The interruption did not hinder the playback of the panel, which is currently available online.

The rest of the event progressed as scheduled with a peek at the animated spin-off Star Trek: Lower Decks from CBS All Access and a title reveal for the Nickelodeon series, Star Trek: Prodigy. This also appears to be the only notable setback Comic-Con’s first completely virtual event as panels for His Dark Materials, Amazon Prime’s Truth Seekers, New Mutants, and many others progressed smoothly.