Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Spotify is introducing a fundraising tool for artists

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:Music
Musicspotifycoronaviruscovid-19
Save
Bad Bunny at the Spotify Awards in Mexico
Bad Bunny at the Spotify Awards in Mexico
Photo: Victor Chavez (Getty Images for Spotify)

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced pretty much every touring musician to cancel plans for spring tours, leaving many artists with no reliable source of income for the time being. Today, to help those in need, Spotify announced that it’s going to introduce a couple new programs to help raise money for artists and music-related charitable organizations. The first of those ways is called Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief, and a press release explains that it’s a partnership with MusiCares, the PRS Foundation, Help Musicians, and others that have not been officially identified yet, and it will be matching donations that Spotify users make through the Music Relief page dollar-for-dollar up to a total of $10 million.

On top of that, and in a move that will probably be more directly helpful to artists who are struggling, Spotify is also working to develop a new option on the platform that will allow artists to directly fundraise from fans through their Spotify pages. The aforementioned press release says it will allow artists to direct listeners to “a fundraising destination of their choice,” meaning they can point fans wherever they want (whether it’s a page for themselves, a friend, or some other person/group/organization in need). Spotify also will not take any cuts from donations made through these links, so it’s not some kind of cruel scheme. It’s really just a way to make it easy for artists on Spotify to get help or help others.

The press release doesn’t say when that feature will be available, but it says that it’s “working quickly to assemble and optimize” new resources like this.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Just 3 full minutes of cats and dominoes

Before Night Of The Living Dead, this creepy sci-fi sleeper brought zombies (and robots) from space

Reporter social distances himself the hell away from a bunch of big-ass bison

The Knack made a "My Sharona" coronavirus parody so the rest of you can stop now